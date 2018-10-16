Dollar trades in upper 111 yen zone in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.86-87 yen compared with 111.70-80 yen in New York and 111.79-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1583-1583 and 129.57-58 yen against $1.1575-1585 and 129.35-45 yen in New York and $1.1567-1569 and 129.31-35 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

In New York on Monday, the dollar came under selling pressure against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors grew risk-averse on a decline in U.S. stocks, dealers said.