Tokyo stocks open higher on buybacks as yen's rise takes breather

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors were heartened by a halt in the yen's rise against the dollar and bought back shares following the Nikkei index's sharp fall the previous day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 39.78 points, or 0.18 percent, from Monday to 22,311.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.68 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,678.12.

Gainers were led by mining, real estate, and information and communication issues.