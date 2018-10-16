Japan electronics show illustrates broader cross-industry alliances

Japan electronics show CEATEC

A major consumer electronics show kicked off Tuesday near Tokyo with a broader than usual range of firms participating as this year's event shone the spotlight on growing cross-industry collaboration in the technology sector.

First-time exhibitors from the retail, housing, machinery, auto and healthcare industries joined major electronics makers such as Panasonic Corp. and Sharp Corp. at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, to present a glimpse of how the latest technology will shape the future.

In addition to exhibiting new appliances, devices and equipment, this year's four-day trade show through Friday at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture seeks to demonstrate how the use of leading-edge technology can provide solutions to challenges in society such as the ageing of the population and labor shortages.

Lawson Inc., the first retailer to take part in the fair, is presenting its concept for the convenience store of 2025. It features a system with electronic tags attached to items allowing customers to shop without lining up at the cash register and a cooking robot that customizes meals for purchasers.

Panasonic has no electrical appliances at its booth, focusing instead on sensing technologies that can detect human stress levels through odor, expressions and other biological information.

Preferred Networks Inc., one of the few Japanese "unicorns" -- an unlisted technology startup valued at more than $1 billion -- unveiled a fully autonomous tidying-up robot for home use. The AI venture, founded in 2014, has drawn investments from companies such as Toyota Motor Corp. and industrial machinery maker Fanuc Corp.

This year's expo has a new section to group together foreign exhibitors, mainly start-ups, from 19 countries and regions, including the United States, France and Italy to entice overseas visitors after their number fell to 1,844 last year from 2,135 in 2016, said Kiyoshi Shikano, executive vice president of the Japan Electronics Show Association, an organizer of CEATEC.

"Honestly, we had not been able to meet expectations from foreign firms, such as to offer opportunities to create new business opportunities. We need to work more on this aspect," he said.

A total of 725 companies and organizations, including 345 newcomers, are gathering at the show this year, up from 667 last year with 160,000 people expected to visit.