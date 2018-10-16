Idemitsu chief to head new firm after merger with rival Showa Shell

Idemitsu Kosan logo

A new company to be formed through a merger between Japan's major oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. will be led by Idemitsu President Shunichi Kito, 62, company sources said Tuesday.

Idemitsu Chairman Takashi Tsukioka, 67, and Showa Shell President Tsuyoshi Kameoka, 61, will become board members with representation rights at the newly merged company to be launched in April.

Masakazu Idemitsu, a major stakeholder and grandson of company founder Sazo Idemitsu, is being mulled as an outside board member, along with a corporate lawyer of the oil wholesaler, according to the sources.

The founding family of Idemitsu, Japan's second-largest oil refiner, had initially opposed the planned merger with the fourth-ranked Showa Shell, agreed in July 2015, citing differences in corporate culture.

But the family later gave its approval on condition that its members join the board of the merged company.

Idemitsu has long been known for its unique management style that treats employees as family members rather than staff.

Even after the integration, the oil refiners will continue to use their own names and brands.

The merger and the new management lineup plans are expected to be officially approved at extraordinary shareholders meetings the two companies will hold respectively in December, the sources said.

Japanese oil refiners have been facing a decrease in demand for petroleum products in their home market. Once the merger takes place, Japan's oil wholesale sector will be dominated by the newly merged firm and industry leader JXTG Holdings Inc.