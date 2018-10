Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning on buybacks after the Nikkei index fell over 400 points the previous day, with investor sentiment supported by higher Asian stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 136.24 points, or 0.61 percent, from Monday to 22,407.54. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.47 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,682.91.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and real estate issues.