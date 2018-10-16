知ってる？『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』キャストの実年齢！

大ヒット犯罪捜査アクション『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』キャストの実年齢をご存じ？気になるあの人の実年齢は！？

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 21: 'Hit List' -- Pictured: Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen). The NCIS team is in danger after their pictures, as well as Mosley and her son's names, are included on a cartel hit list. Also, NCIS Deputy Director Louis Ochoa (Esai Morales) arrives with Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) to interview Mosley about the off-the-books mission in Mexico, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 21 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Gerald McRaney guest stars as Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

クリス・オドネル 48歳

生年月日：1970年6月26日

出身地：アメリカ・イリノイ州

身長：178ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』G・カレン役

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 17: LL Cool J attends the premiere of Columbia Picture's 'Equalizer 2' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

LL・クール・J 50歳

生年月日：1968年1月14日

出身地：アメリカ・ニューヨーク州

身長：188ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』サム・ハンナ役

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Daniela Ruah attends 'The Relationtrip' Los Angeles Premiere on January 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images for 'The Relationtrip')

ダニエラ・ルーア 34歳

生年月日：1983年12月2日

出身地：アメリカ・マサチューセッツ州

身長：177ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』ケンジー・ブライ役

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 07: Barrett Foa attends the National Breast Cancer Coalition's 18th Annual Les Girls Cabaret at Avalon Hollywood on October 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

バーレット・フォア 41歳

生年月日：1977年9月18日

出身地：アメリカ・ニューヨーク州

身長：175ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』エリック・ビール役

WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 02: Eric Christian Olsen attends Teton Gravity Research's 'Andy Iron's Kissed By God' World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on May 2, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

エリック・クリスチャン・オルセン 41歳

生年月日：1977年5月31日

出身地：アメリカ・オレゴン州

身長：188ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』マーティ・ディークス役

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 15: Renee Felice Smith attends the opening ceremony of the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 15, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

レネー・フェリス・スミス 33歳

生年月日：1985年1月16日

出身地：アメリカ・ニューヨーク州

身長：156ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』ネル・ジョーンズ役

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 21: '767' -- Pictured: Linda Hunt (Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange). After an engineer who was developing a new guided missile destroyer is murdered, Callen and Sam go undercover to track his co-worker aboard a plane to Tokyo to sell the classified intel. Also, Deeks plans a surprise get-together for Kensi and her out-of-town friends, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

リンダ・ハント 73歳

生年月日：1945年4月2日

出身地：アメリカ・ニュージャージー州

身長：145ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』ヘティ・ラング役

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Actress Nia Long attends Special Screening Of Netflix's 'Nappily Ever After' at Harmony Gold on September 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

ニア・ロング 47歳

生年月日：1970年10月30日

出身地：アメリカ・ニューヨーク州

身長：157ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：LA～極秘潜入捜査班』シェイ・モスリー役