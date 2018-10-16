Dollar inches up to around 112 yen line on rise in Tokyo stocks

The U.S. dollar inched up to around the 112 yen line Tuesday morning in Tokyo as traders' risk appetite grew on a rise in Tokyo stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.01-02 yen compared with 111.70-80 yen in New York and 111.79-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1574-1579 and 129.63-64 yen against $1.1575-1585 and 129.35-45 yen in New York and $1.1567-1569 and 129.31-35 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar drew buying against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as a risk-averse mood somewhat eased on a rebound in Japanese stocks following a sharp drop the previous day, dealers said.

"The U.S. currency is likely to fluctuate in tandem with moves by Japanese and Chinese equities," said a foreign exchange broker.