Coming soon: London to Bordeaux in under five hours

Four infrastructure managers, including Eurotunnel and SNCF-Réseau, have concluded an agreement to develop a new international rail link between the French city and London St Pancras.

According to Eurotunnel, over a million people traveled between London and Bordeaux in 2017 by air. The Channel Tunnel concession holder considers that a rail service could attract up to 20% of passengers.

The future project can be made possible thanks to the recent opening of the new "Sud Europe Atlantique" high-speed line, inaugurated in 2017, which links Bordeaux to Paris in just two hours.

Eurostar has been operating services between the British capital and the French cities of Marseille and Avignon since May 1, 2015.