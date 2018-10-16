「カッコいい」「美しい」と話題の麗人＜カーラ・デルヴィーニュ＞の経歴まとめ

イギリス王室のユージェニー王女とジャック・ブルックスバンク氏によるロイヤルウェディングにて数々のセレブが参列した中、シルクハットにタキシード姿で現れたカーラ・デルヴィーニュの姿に注目が集まっています。「カッコいい」「二次元みたい」とSNSでも話題の麗人カーラ・デルヴィーニュについてまとめてみました。

カーラ・デルヴィーニュ（Cara Delevingne）

1992年8月12日生まれ、現在26歳。イギリス出身のモデル兼女優です。

祖父は、英国政府が設立している歴史的建造物を保護する組織＜イングリッシュ・ヘリテッジ＞会長。祖母は、マーガレット王女（現・スノードン伯爵夫人）の女官だったそうで、両親も王族と関わりを持つ超上流階級の子女とのことです。３姉妹の末っ子で、次女のポピー・デルヴィーニュもモデルとして活動しています。

プライベートでは、セクシャル・フルイディティ（恋愛対象が男性か女性か定まっていない型にハマらない性）を公言しています。

ユージェニー王女とユージェニー王女とジャック・ブルックスバンク氏の結婚式に参列した際のタキシードはエンポリオ・アルマーニだそうです。

二次元に出てきそうな姿をご堪能ください。

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Cara Delevingne attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

王侯貴族の子息・子女も多数在学する全寮制の寄宿学校（ボーディングスクール）に通っていた際に、同級生の親が社長を務めているモデル事務所＜ストーム・モデルズ＞にスカウトされ、モデルデビューとなりました。

2011年バーバリー＜2012年春夏コレクション＞でランウェイデビュー

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Cara Delevingne walks the runway at the Burberry Spring Summer 2012 Womenswear Show at Kensington Gardens on September 19, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 03: Cara Delevingne attends exhibition and book launch celebrating the monthly style title's 20th anniversary at Somerset House on November 3, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage)

2012年ヴィクトリアズ・シークレットのショーに初登場

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: VS model Cara Delevingne walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

2012年ブリティッシュ・ファッション・アワードでベストモデル賞を受賞

この時期は、ファッションアイコンとして期待される一方、ハリー王子との交友関係や、ワン・ダイレクションのハリー・スタイルズとの交際などイギリスのゴシップネタでも注目されたItガールでした。

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Cara Delevingne, winner of the Best Model award poses in the awards room at the British Fashion Awards 2012 at The Savoy Hotel on November 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

モデルから女優業に本格進出

キーラ・ナイトレイ主演映画『アンナ・カレーニナ』で女優デビューを果たしました。

『キック・アス』のアーロン・テイラー＝ジョンソン扮するアレクセイ・ヴロンスキー将校の花嫁候補で、公爵令嬢のソロキナ嬢役として出演しました。

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Model Cara Delevingne attends the Opening Ceremony and premiere of 'The Great Gatsby' during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WireImage)

2013年＜ZOZOTOWN＞運営の＜ラブー（LA BOO）＞のイメージモデルとして起用され、CMメイキングで“ふなっしー”と共演しました。

2015年には、セレーナ・ゴメスゼンダヤジェシカ・アルバなどモデル、女優、歌手ら豪華キャストで話題となったテイラー・スウィフトのMV『Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar』にも登場しました。

テイラー・スウィフトと交友関係があることから、テイラー・スウィフト軍団の一員としてゴシップ誌に紹介されることも。

日本でも公開している主な出演作品を紹介します！

『天使が消えた街（2014年）』

『アンナ・カレーニナ』で映画デビューした後、マイケル・ウィンターボトム監督作『天使が消えた街』に出演。

本作は2007年起きたイタリア・ペルージャ英国人留学生殺害事件をモチーフに、主人公の映画監督トーマスが事件を映画化する為に、イタリアへリサーチに赴き、そこでガイドに雇った大学生のメラニーをカーラが演じました。

主人公のトーマス役のダニエル・ブリュールと、ケイト・ベッキンセイルらと共演しています。

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Actors Daniel Bruhl, Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne at 'The Face of an Angel' world premiere party hosted by GREY GOOSE vodka and Soho House Toronto during TIFF on September 6, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE Vodka)

『ペーパータウン（2015年）』

幼馴染のクエンティンとマーゴの切ない青春を描いた映画。

カーラは本作で、アメリカ版『Death Note／デスノート』のナット・ウルフと共に主演を務めました。

日本では劇場未公開ですが、Amazonで字幕版が配信されています。

Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne in Paper Towns (2015)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3622592/mediaviewer/rm171765760

Photo by Michael Tackett - © 2015 - Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

『PAN 〜ネバーランド、夢のはじまり〜（2015年）』

孤児のピーター・パンが海賊によってネバーランドへ連れていかれ、永遠の少年になるまでの生い立ちを描いた映画です。ヒュー・ジャックマンやアマンダ・サイフリッドも出演しています。

カーラは本作で人魚役として登場しました。

Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, and Levi Miller in Pan (2015)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3332064/mediaviewer/rm3192318720

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Cara Delevingne attends the World Premiere of 'Pan' at Odeon Leicester Square on September 20, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

『キッズ・イン・ラブ（2016年）』

ロンドンを舞台にひと夏の恋を描いた青春恋愛映画です。

カーラは主人公ジャック（ウィル・ポールター）が出会うミステリアスな美少女イブリンを演じました。

Cara Delevingne in Kids in Love (2016)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3215826/mediaviewer/rm3309124352

『スーサイド・スクワッド（2016年）』

ハーレイ・クインのマーゴット・ロビーの美しさに注目が集まった本作ですが、カーラは古代魔女“エンチャントレス”を演じました。エンチャントレスとカーラの素顔とのギャップがすごくて驚きです。

Cara Delevingne in Suicide Squad (2016)

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5353321/mediaviewer/rm3808236800

Photo by Clay Enos - © 2015 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC and Ratpac Entertainment, LLC

『ヴァレリアン 千の惑星の救世主（2017年）』

リュック・ベッソン監督が、SFコミック『ヴァレリアンとローレリーヌ』を実写映画化。

西暦2740年、銀河の平和を守る連邦捜査官のヴァレリアンとローレリーヌは、種族が共存する＜千の惑星の都市＞として知られるアルファ宇宙ステーションをパトロールで訪れ、その深部に潜む陰謀に立ち向かうSFアドベンチャーです。

カーラはヒロインのローレリーヌ役で活躍しました。

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2239822/mediaviewer/rm3431538432

© Vikram Gounassegarin

Ola Rapace and Cara Delevingne in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2239822/mediaviewer/rm2087069952

© 2017 STX Entertainment

ヴァレリアン役のデイン・デハーンとは、同年公開の歴史ロマンス 『チューリップ・フィーバー 肖像画に秘めた愛（2017年）』でも共演しています。

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 02: Actor Dane DeHaan and actress Cara Delevingne attend the 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' Mexico City premiere at Parque Toreo on August 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

Amazonの新作ドラマに出演！

2019年に配信予定、オーランド・ブルーム主演のAmazonプライムドラマ『Carnival Row（仮題）』にカーラ・デルヴィーニュも出演します。

ネオ・ビクトリア朝の架空都市バーグを舞台に、戦争で難民となったクリーチャーたちと人間たちとの人種間での緊張感が蔓延る中、妖精のショーガールが殺害される殺人事件が発生。

オーランド・ブルーム扮する刑事ライクロフトが事件を捜査していくうちに、難民であるクリーチャーたちと関わり、殺人事件の真相に迫っていくファンタジー＆ミステリーのようです。

カーラはビネットという難民の妖精を演じるとのこと。妖精というイメージがマッチしていて、期待膨らむドラマです。

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom attend the Amazon Prime Video Europe Autumn Party at 100 Wardour Street on October 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon Prime )

20個以上タトゥーを入れているカーラですが、中でも右手人差し指にライオンのタトゥーがあるのが特徴的。

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 24: Cara Delevingne at the 'Paper Towns' Press Conference at The London Hotel on April 24, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

2014年、姉のポピーの結婚式にて。右が長女のクロエ、中央がポピー、左がカーラです。

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Chloe Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne and Cara Delevingne are seen at Poppy Delevingnes and James Cook's wedding reception held in Kensington Palace Gardens on May 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Keith Hewitt/GC Images)

2015年にモデル引退を表明しました。今後は女優としての活躍に期待大です。

最後に、2015年から現在までのカーラの画像をご堪能ください！

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Model Cara Delevingne attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 16: Cara Delevingne attends the Burberry 'London in Los Angeles' event at Griffith Observatory on April 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

愛犬はMIX犬で、名前はレオ。

動物保護活動にも熱心で、絶滅危惧種の密漁に対して訴える団体”I'm Not a Trophy”のアンバサダーに就任した際は、全裸に動物の写真を投影したアートフォトを公開し話題になりました。

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: (EDITORS NOTE : This image was created using digital filters). Cara Delevingne holds a dog as she attends the Chanel Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

HILLEROD, DENMARK - MARCH 19: Cara Delevingne attends the 'Jonathan Yeo Portraits' exhibition opening at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle on March 19, 2016 in Hillerod, Denmark. (Photo by Schiller Graphics/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Actress Cara Delevigne attends the European Premiere of 'Suicide Squad' at Odeon Leicester Square on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Luca Teuchmann / WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Cara Delevingne attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections 2016/2017 on September 19, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Actress Cara Delevingne arrives at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Cara Delevingne walks the runway during 'Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite' show on December 6, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

映画の役でスキンヘッドになったカーラは、METガラでスキンヘッドにシルバーのペイントを施したメイクで登場し、話題となりました。

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cara Delevingne attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Cara Delevingne attends Magnum party during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Magnum Beach on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: Cara Delevingne attends a dinner hosted by Doutzen Kroes and Lucy Yeomans in honour of Save the Elephants at The Orangery on June 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Porter)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 02: Actress Cara Delevingne attends a photocall to promote their new film 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at St. Regis Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Cara Delevingne attends the 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Model Cara Delevingne attends the opening of Longchamp Fifth Avenue Flagship at Longchamp on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Cara Delevingne attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on February 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Cara Delevingne attends a celebration of TAG Heuer brand Ambassador Cara Delevingne's new campaign on May 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TAG Heuer )

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Cara Delevingne attends the 'Her Smell' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Cara Delevingne attends Cara Delevingne's house party to celebrate the launch of a new feminine fragrance, Burberry 'Her' on October 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for COTY)

Model Cara Delevigne walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Cara Delevingne walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)