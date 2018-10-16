CORRECTED: 11-member trade pact should take effect early 2019: Japanese minister

Japan economic revitalization minister Motegi

Japan's minister in charge of trade talks said Tuesday that six countries will likely finish the domestic procedures necessary to ratify a regional free trade accord in November, paving the way for the 11-member pact to take effect early next year.

Japan and the other 10 countries are keen to implement the pact, formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership -- from which the United States has withdrawn -- amid rising trade tension, particularly between the United States and China.

"We can now expect that six countries will finish domestic procedures in November after listening to what each ambassador said about their situations at home," Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's economic revitalization minister, told reporters after his meeting in Tokyo with envoys of the 10 countries.

"Japan will take a leading role in making sure that the pact will take effect early next year," Motegi said. He expressed hope of having a clear time frame by mid-November when a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will be held in Papua New Guinea.

The accord will come into force 60 days after at least six countries have ended their domestic procedures. So far, Japan, Mexico and Singapore have completed the process, with Australia, Canada and New Zealand seeking to do so by the end of the year.

After the abrupt U.S. pullout in January last year with the launch of the administration of President Donald Trump, the remaining 11 members signed the revised TPP in March this year. The pact is now formally called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Japan has been promoting a multilateral approach to trade issues and the CPTPP is viewed as symbolic of its push. In September, however, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with Trump, who favors bilateral deals, to start negotiations for a trade agreement on goods.

"The early taking effect of the 11-member TPP will create a free and fair architecture based on new rules and send a strong message to the rest of the world in times of rising protectionism" Motegi said.

Britain, Colombia, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea are seen as willing to join the CPTPP.

During his meeting with the envoys at the prime minister's office, Motegi explained how Tokyo plans to proceed in upcoming trade talks with the United States, whose president has taken issue with its huge trade deficit with Japan.

Japan has claimed that the envisaged agreement will focus on goods and will be different to a free trade agreement that is more comprehensive.

Motegi said Tokyo will not make bigger concessions than what has already been agreed to under existing free trade agreements such as the CPTPP.

The 11 members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.