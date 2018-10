The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond ended higher Tuesday as robust Tokyo stocks prompted investors to sell the safe-haven debt.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.145 percent, up 0.005 percentage point from Monday's close.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.04 point to 150.16 on the Osaka Exchange.