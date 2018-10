A sketch from Saturday Night Live over the weekend poked fun at Bill Cosby now that the disgraced 81-year-old comedian is in jail for sexual assault. Kenan Thompson played Cosby, who was sentenced and labelled a “sexually violent predator” last month. The skit showed a recently arrived prisoner, played by host and former cast member Seth Meyers, adjusting to sharing a cell […]

