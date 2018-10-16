Astros Vs. Red Sox, ALCS Game 3 (Oct. 16)Preview: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

Dallas Keuchel: Division Series - Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals - Game Five

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros will host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night for Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, and here is what you need to know.

Astros Host Red Sox For ALCS Game 3

The series is tied 1-1 after Boston won 7-5 on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox are set to start righty Nathan Eovaldi, while the Astros will put Dallas Keuchel on the mound. Tuesday’s game in Houston will start at 5:09 p.m. EST and will air on TBS. It can also be live-streamed for free on fuboTV.

The Red Sox lost lefty ace Chris Sale to a stomach illness this weekend, which means Eovaldi will be the first right-hander to start for Boston in the ALCS (Lefty David Price also started in this series).

Keuchel was dominant against the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the ALDS (two runs in five innings). He finished the regular season 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA.

On the other side, the Milwaukee Brewers lead the NLCS 2-1 after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in Game 3 on Monday night.