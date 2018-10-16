Dollar edges up to lower 112 yen on higher Tokyo stocks

The U.S. dollar edged up to the lower 112 yen range Tuesday in Tokyo as a rebound in Japanese stocks brought a sense of relief to investors who have been jittery about recent weakness in global equity markets.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.09-11 yen compared with 111.70-80 yen in New York and 111.79-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. It moved between 111.74 yen and 112.17 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 111.86 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1593-1595 and 129.95-99 yen against $1.1575-1585 and 129.35-45 yen in New York and $1.1567-1569 and 129.31-35 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar gained ground against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as a risk-averse mood in the currency market was somewhat alleviated by the share price recovery, with the Nikkei Stock Average finishing up 1.3 percent following a 1.9 percent drop the previous day, dealers said.

"In addition to higher Tokyo stocks, traders bought back the U.S. unit following a news report that Saudi Arabia is trying to settle the issue of a Saudi journalist's death in Turkey by saying it was caused by a mistake and avoiding Washington's strict reaction," said Yuji Saito, head of the foreign exchange department at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Tokyo.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering issuing a statement saying that the journalist was mistakenly killed by rogue operatives during an interrogation.

The dollar soon faced resistance after topping the 112-yen line in the absence of fresh incentives on other fronts, with some players cautious about talks on Britain's exit from the European Union and others locking in gains following the greenback's fall to close to the mid-111 yen level in recent trading, dealers said.

The leaders of the European Union will hold a working dinner at the European Council on Wednesday to discuss the Brexit deal.

"It is difficult for market players to seek the dollar's higher levels ahead of the EU summit in the absence of news suggesting we will see a smooth Brexit," Saito added.