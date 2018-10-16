Trump Suggests ‘Rogue Killers’ Murdered Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Draws Criticism

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident journalist from Saudi Arabia who was murdered earlier this month, may have been assassinated by “rogue killers.”

Trump was quickly criticized and mocked for his claim, which seemed to have echoed those of many foreign countries. Multiple foreign policy experts around the world appear to agree that the Saudi government was responsible for the death of Khashoggi, who was known for being a vocal critic of the nation’s crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Last week, video and audio footage surfaced of the moment where Khashoggi was allegedly tortured, murdered and dismembered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Protesters were recently seen holding photos of Khashoggi outside the consulate.

White House correspondent J.D. Durkin wrote on Twitter Monday of Khashoggi’s disappearance and Trump’s “rogue killers” comment: “It could also be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) tweeted that the Saudi government must have had essentially used Trump as their “PR agent” for the president to make that type of remark.

On Tuesday, it was announced Trump sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Riyadh to speak with officials about the case surrounding Khashoggi. Trump warned that a “severe punishment” would be due if the Saudis were found to have been responsible for the writer’s death, although he added that he does not want this affair to negatively impact arms negotiations with the country.

Trump and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and adviser, are believed to be close with the Saudi royal family.