Japanese quake shock absorber maker reports data fabrication

KYB

Japanese shock absorber maker KYB Corp. said Tuesday it fabricated quality data for seismic absorption and control devices installed in nearly 1,000 buildings across the quake-prone country.

The revelation follows admissions of data fabrication by other major manufacturers including Nissan Motor Co. and Kobe Steel Ltd. that have raised questions about the quality of Japanese products.

KYB said it is highly likely that data for two types of oil dampers were fabricated between January 2003 and last September, affecting apartment, hospital and government office buildings.

The Tokyo-based company said it will replace the affected devices.

The infrastructure ministry denied there was a risk that the affected buildings could collapse, even if they are hit by an earthquake at the top of Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The ministry said it plans to order 88 makers of quake absorption devices in Japan to report by year-end whether similar misconduct occurred.