Red Sox ace Chris Sale admitted to hospital for stomach illness

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale was admitted to a hospital late Sunday afternoon due to a stomach illness, according to team officials.

“From what I know, it is nothing serious,” manager Alex Cora said. “Whenever you have to go to hospital, you have to be quote-unquote ‘worried.’ But he should be fine.”

After being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital, team officials updated that Sale would remain overnight for additional treatment. Cora mentioned that the team is positive about his recovery. “Hopefully we’ll get news in the upcoming hours and he’ll join us in Houston,” he said.

The left-handed ace struggled mightily in the first game of the series, losing 7-2 loss to the Astros and being pulled early Saturday night. Although he only allowed one hit, he let up two runs with four walks and a hit batter in four innings. He appeared for a perfect frame in the clincher against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Despite his rickety start in Game one, Cora insisted his symptoms began to surface once the game had concluded.