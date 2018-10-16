Trump calls porn star Stormy Daniels 'Horseface'

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and US President Donald Trump swapped barbs on Twitter

Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump wants adult film actress Stormy Daniels to know what he thinks of her: "Horseface."

The US president is a fan of calling his many opponents or critics names but the equine insult, tossed out in a mid-morning tweet Tuesday, is a new one.

The blond 39-year-old, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had a defamation suit against Trump thrown out by a federal judge on Monday.

The judge also ruled that Daniels should pay Trump's legal fees.

Trump was gleeful.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer," he tweeted.

Daniels had sued Trump after he accused her of inventing a claim that she was threatened into keeping quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with the president more than a decade ago.

However, a separate lawsuit linked to $130,000 in hush money paid to Daniels by Trump's then lawyer remains active.

Daniels is one of numerous women alleging they had affairs or have been sexually harassed by Trump, who is currently married to a Slovenian-born former model, Melania.

In a recent salacious book, "Full Disclosure," Daniels claimed to reveal the future president's tendency toward petulance, "tantrums," and the mushroom-like shape of his penis.

In his jubilant tweet Tuesday, Trump pronounced: "She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Daniels, reputed to be a hard-driving businesswoman who moved from stripping to adult films to parts in mainstream movies, is not afraid to give as good as she gets.

Her revenge? A tweet, of course.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."