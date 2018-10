Paul Allen, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, died on Monday at the age of 65. According to several reports, Allen died in his native Seattle following complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Two weeks ago, the entrepreneur and philanthropist announced he was receiving treatment for the cancer. Allen enrolled in Washington State University for two years but […]

