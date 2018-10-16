These are the best ranked winter destinations: US News & World Report

A list that considers factors like culture, food, sights and romance has named Hawaii's Big Island the top winter destination of 2018-2019.

Given the miles of beach and sun-soaked climate, it's not exactly the most surprising choice.

Along with miles of beaches, Big Island is also known for its Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Rounding out the podium of US News and World Report's latest ranking of Best Winter Vacations are Rome, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, New Orleans and Phuket, Thailand.

US News and World Report analyzed 700 destinations for the list. The methodology combines traveler, expert and editor opinions and scores each destination across 10 categories including sights, culture, food, nightlife, adventure and romance.

Here are the best winter destinations, according to US News & World Report:

1. Hawaii-The Big Island

2. Rome

3. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

4. New Orleans

5. Phuket, Thailand



Best winter family vacations

1. Orlando, FL, Walt Disney World

2. Anaheim, CA, Disneyland

3. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

4. Honolulu, Oahu

5. Quebec City



Best ski destinations, US

1. Breckenridge, CO

2. Park City, UT

3. Jackson Hole, WY

4. Steamboat Springs, CO

5. Vail, CO



Best Caribbean beaches

1. British Virgin Islands

2. US Virgin Islands

3. Turks & Caicos

4. Anguilla

5. Cayman Islands