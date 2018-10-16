WEF president sees world at crossroads amid trade friction

World Economic Forum president Brende

The president of the World Economic Forum said Tuesday the global economy is at a "crossroads," as seen by the spread of protectionist policies, and countries need to work together to find solutions.

Borge Brende, president of the Switzerland-based body known for its annual meetings in Davos, also said in an interview with Kyodo News in Tokyo that collective efforts are called for in a world with globalized supply chains.

"It's true that we are at a crossroads," Brende said. "I think we will find solutions because we are also in a situation where we rely so much on each other, we are in the same boat."

"If I catch a flu when we are in the same boat, that is not only my problem but the flu will spread all over the boat," said Brende, a former diplomat for Norway. "We need to cooperate in a globalized world."

Concerns have been growing over trade tension between the United States and China, and its impact on the global economy. The world's two largest economies have been engaged in tit-for-tat tariff hikes.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been seeking to correct what he sees as imbalanced trade with such major trade partners as China and Japan.

Under his leadership, the United States has pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade accord and renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Japan has agreed to start negotiations for a trade agreement on goods with the United States.

Brende visited Japan to meet with government and company officials.

As Japan takes over the Group of 20 presidency next year, Brende expressed hope that Japan will present its priorities at the next annual meeting in Davos where politicians, business leaders and famous figures gather to discuss global issues.

"Japan will play a very important role in shaping the global agenda next year. I hope in Davos we will have a presentation from Japan," Brende said.