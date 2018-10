Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris released a new music video this week featuring a Melania Trump look-alike and the first lady’s press team is not happy. The rapper’s latest racy video is for an unnamed song off his new album Dime Trap and shows a Melania doppelgänger dancing suggestively in the Oval Office next to T.I. She is first shown wearing heels […]

Melania Trump’s Spokeswoman Calls For T.I. Boycott After Rapper Airs Racy Video With First Lady Look-Alike

