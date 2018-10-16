Soccer: Yoshida calls Japan's victory over Uruguay "historic"

Japan's 4-3 friendly victory over world No. 5 Uruguay on Tuesday night was a major milestone for the national team, new captain Maya Yoshida said.

The Southampton center-back, captaining for the first time since the international retirement of former skipper Makoto Hasebe, said he was particularly impressed with the Japanese attack, which was centered on players who were not part of the squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Portimonense playmaker Shoya Nakajima, Salzburg striker Takumi Minamino and Groningen midfielder Ritsu Doan led the way for the new-look Japan with an impressive attacking performance against the World Cup quarterfinalists.

"I think overall we played well. Of course we conceded three goals, which shouldn't happen, but if we compare (ourselves) to Uruguay, which is top of the rankings...I think (it was) a historic victory for us," Yoshida, 30 said.

"Of course it was a friendly. (But) I was so impressed (by) the guys who play in front."

While new manager Hajime Moriyasu cycled through several substitutions in his two previous matches at the helm -- 3-0 wins against Costa Rica and Panama, respectively -- he made just two changes late against Uruguay.

"That's why I think the manager is really happy with (the new attackers). That's why we only (substituted) two players. Because everyone played well, so it's difficult to choose substitutes," Yoshida said.

While the defender is honored to be picked as captain, he said he is continuing a leadership role he'd already established as a veteran member of the squad.

"I had the same mindset...under (former managers Vahid) Halilhodzic, (Javier) Aguirre, or (Akira) Nishino. But I just have an armband. That's the biggest difference," Yoshida said.

"But especially now we have new younger players, I have to control the discipline...I will enjoy my task."

"That's more pressure on my shoulders, to be honest, but it's a massive honor for myself, for my family as well."

Yoshida, who departed Nagoya Grampus for Europe in 2010, said the squad was enjoying playing under Olympic head coach and former World Cup assistant Moriyasu, who was challenging players to approach the game more intelligently.

"We're really having fun, but there is a serious part as well. Balance is really important, which we have right now. (In training) we have to think, we have to guess, we have to use our brain a lot," he said.

Yoshida said the Samurai Blue needed to iron out a number of kinks before the Asian Cup starting in January, but would head to the United Arab Emirates full of confidence in pursuit of a record fifth continental championship.

"Still we really need to improve a lot, but I feel really positive... Even (though) we have only two games to go until (we) start the Asian tournament, I'm really positive about them," he said.