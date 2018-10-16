Giants Owner John Mara Unhappy With Odell Beckham Jr: ‘A Little More Playing And A Little Less Talking’

Odell Beckham Jr. injures ankle in Giants' 27-22 loss to Chargers

Giants owner John Marawas unhappy with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s interview on ESPN two Sundays ago.

John Mara Tells Odell Beckham To Focus On Play

“I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as opposed to what he says and what he does off the field,” Mara said Tuesday during a break at the NFL owners meetings. “I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”

Beckham signed afive-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants shortly before the season started.

During the interview, Beckham vented his frustration over the team’s slow start and the way the offense was functioning. At the time of the interview, the Giants were 1-3. The team has since lost both of their games and are 1-5 for the second season in a row.

“I’m still embarrassed being 1-5,” Mara said. “I can’t stand up here and make any excuses about that. You are what your record says you are, as a wise man once said, and there’s nothing I can say to make people feel better about that. I’m suffering just as much as our fans are, probably more.”

Mara stood behind first-year head coach Pat Shurmur and first-year general manager Dave Gettleman, saying, “I have confidence that we have the right guys in the building to get it to work.”

Shurmur also spoke about the Giants’ record.

“I don’t like it either. I’m disappointed we’re 1-5 and we’re working to correct that,” he said. “I’ve said this before, when we lose ball games I’m disappointed for our players, our coaches, our fans and also our administration. That includes John. I know the feeling.”

Shurmur also spoke about Beckham.

“I’ve addressed the Odell stuff,” he said. “Listen, Odell is a member of the New York Giants football team. And we’re going to work with every player to become the best they can be, not only on the field but off the field. When things happen, we talk behind the scene and we’re trying to make everybody as good as they can be really in all areas of their life. I think that is the way it works.”

The Giants’ next game is on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.