Falcons RB Devonta Freeman Placed on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons are putting two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman on the injured reserve due to a groin injury, according to coach Dan Quinn.

Devonta Freeman Nursuing Groin Injury

“Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area,” Quinn said. “As the week went on, it continued, so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks.”

A source told ESPN that Freeman has not yet scheduled the procedure.

This season, Freeman played in only two of the first six games due to knee, foot, and groin injuries. He injured his knee in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia and missed three games. Then, in another loss in Week 5 to Pittsburgh, Freeman suffered his foot and groin injuries.

Freeman’s absence places more attention on Tevin Coleman and rookie Ito Smith. Coleman has averaged 3.7 rushing yards per attempt so far in the season.

The Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million contract last year that included $22 million guaranteed. Freeman was coming off back-to-back 1,000-rushing-yard seasons in 2015 and ’16.