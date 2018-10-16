Trump Denies Offering $1 Million To Charity After Warren Releases Native American DNA Results

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a protest in front of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters on November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sen. Warren is demanding that Mick Mulvaney step...

President Trump appears to be backtracking on his previous remarks offering to donate $1 million dollars of his own money to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for proof of her claim of Native American heritage.

Trump denied having made the offer, telling reporters Monday, “I didn’t say that. You better read it again.”

The controversy arose during a July rally, when Trump took aim at Sen. Warren for comments made during her 2012 senatorial campaign.

“I will give you a million dollars, paid for by Trump, to your favorite charity if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian,” Trump said to the crowd of cheering supporters.

Warren, who says she identified as Native American during her time in college, and maintains that she has partial Native American ancestry, has been the subject of the president’s ridicule for some years.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Warren, referring to her as “Pocahontas.”

Warren’s claims were vindicated when she released the results of a DNA test Monday proving the Senator had a Native ancestor several generations ago.

When asked about the test, Trump said, “Who cares?”

Later in the day, President Trump followed up by saying his donation was contingent on Warren winning the nomination for 2020.

The president has also brushed away complaints that he should apologize for his attacks against the Senator, saying instead that Warren, “Owes the country an apology.”

Warren’s DNA test was conducted by Stanford professor Carlos Bustamante, a genetics professor at Stanford. His findings showed that Warren’s ancestor came into the family “in the range of six to 10 generations ago.”

“We can see nearly definitive evidence of at least one Native American ancestor,” said Bustamante. “But there could have been more.”

In a video released alongside her DNA results, Warren explained that her mother had discussed her Native American ancestor with her, and that family lore pinned that forefather to a member of the Delaware or Cherokee tribe.

The Cherokee Nation denounced the claims made by Warren’s genetic analysis.

“Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong,” said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a statement Monday.