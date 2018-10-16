Dating App For Trump Supporters, ‘DonaldDaters,’ Taken Down Day It Launched After Leaking User Data

President Donald Trump

A new Trump supporter dating app was taken off the market the same day it launched after its entire database of users and messages was leaked Monday.

The app, dubbed DonaldDaters, touted itself as an “American-based singles community connecting lovers, friends, and Trump supporters alike,” and ensured its users that all their personal information would secure and private.

Over 1,600 people installed the app the day it launched on both Apple and Android devices.

And yet TechCrunch reported that Elliot Alderson, a French security expert, was able to exploit flaws in the app’s data banks and security to download the entire database of users, profile pictures, messages and devices.

Alderson was reportedly able to take over DonaldDater accounts by using tokens to access an exposed Firebase data repository.

The app was taken off the market after TechCrunch reported the flaw to the creators of the program.

“DonaldDaters yesterday was alerted to the fact that our third-party chat feature did not

have proper security configuration, potentially allowing malicious actors to pose as

users and engage other users through the chat feature,” said Founder and CEO of DonaldDaters Emily Moreno in a statement on the app’s website.

“We have taken swift and decisive action to remedy the mistake and make all possible efforts to prevent this from happening again.”

Moreno, who had worked as a campaign aide for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), said that she created the app in order to bring together supporters of the president who feel shut-out of other dating apps.

“Support for the president has become a dealbreaker instead of an icebreaker,” she said. “We created a new platform for Trump supporters to meet people without being afraid of talking politics.”