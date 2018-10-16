Nomura to pay $480 mil. to U.S. over "fraudulent" securities

Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $480 million to settle U.S. civil claims that it misled investors in marketing residential mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

"This settlement holds Nomura accountable for its fraudulent conduct in connection with its residential mortgage-backed securities offerings," said Richard Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, whose office conducted the probe.

U.S. authorities had said the Japanese brokerage house misled investors about the quality of residential mortgage-backed securities securitized by its U.S. subsidiaries ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, resulting in them suffering "significant losses."

Nomura said in a statement that the settlement will trim about 20 billion yen ($178 million) from its July-September financial results.

The U.S. subsidiaries, it said, "do not admit any facts, liability or wrongdoing in connection with the settlement and they dispute the allegations made by the DOJ."

"The company and the U.S. subsidiaries consider it to be in their best interests to conclude this matter and avoid protracted and expensive litigation concerning transactions and practices that occurred 10 or more years ago," Nomura added.