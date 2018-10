Gradually over the next couple of days, the Mercury planet of logic and reason harmoniously aligns with Neptune planet of dreams and illusion. This will tend to bring about a situation that could best be described as prophetic or poetic; let the visionary in you be revealed. Read your daily horoscope for more.

