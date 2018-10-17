Nauru refugee camp doctor removed as pressure on Australia mounts

Australia sends asylum-seekers who try to reach the country by boat to remote Pacific facilities such as Nauru

Sydney (AFP) - The chief doctor at an Australian offshore detention centre was removed Wednesday for "breaching rules", her employer said, as Canberra sought to stem criticism of the deeply controversial immigration camp on Nauru.

The private company contracted by Australia to provide healthcare at a camp on the Pacific island of Nauru said the doctor was leaving on Wednesday, amid harrowing stories about conditions among child detainees.

"The IHMS Senior Medical Officer was stood down (Tuesday) for a breach of Regional Processing Centre rules," International Health and Medical Services told AFP.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation named the doctor as Nicole Montana and said she was arrested by police late Tuesday after taking a photo of a child she was treating, a breach of rules at the camp.

Australia sends asylum-seekers who try to reach the country by boat to remote Pacific facilities such as on Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, although the latter camp was shuttered late last year after a local court ruling.

Canberra has defended the harsh policy as being successful in ending the arrival of new boats.

But the conditions in the camps have been slammed by rights groups amid reports of abuse, suicides and lengthy detention periods.

A recent visit by AFP to the Nauru camp revealed deep desperation among detainees and families living with the unbearable cloud of suicide attempts by their wives and daughters.

One inmate's 12-year-old daughter doused herself in petrol and threatened to set herself alight, after struggling to cope with spending half a decade and almost half her life in the camp.

International criticism

The plight of children in the centre came into sharp focus when Nauru hosted the Pacific Island Forum, and when the island's government ordered Medecins Sans Frontieres to cease its mental health treatment earlier this month.

MSF -- also known as Doctors Without Borders -- said many children were suffering "traumatic withdrawal syndrome" and unable to eat, drink or talk.

Nauru dismissed the respected medical charity as "political activists".

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said Friday the health situation of the asylum-seekers and refugees was "collapsing".

The international criticism comes amid growing domestic pressure on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a former hardline immigration minister, to move sick children to Australia.

Three of his party's own parliamentarians are now publicly pushing him to evacuate the children and their families.

Morrison signalled to media late Tuesday he was looking to boost efforts to resettle the families to a third country such as neighbouring New Zealand.

Canberra previously repeatedly declined New Zealand's offer to take in some of the detainees.

MSF says there are nearly 900 asylum-seekers in Nauru, including 115 children. They have all been on the island for more than five years.