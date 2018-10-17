Dollar trades in lower 112 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range early Wednesday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.33-34 yen compared with 112.21-31 yen in New York and 112.09-11 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1576-1576 and 130.03-04 yen against $1.1569-1579 and 129.92-130.02 yen in New York and $1.1593-1595 and 129.95-99 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

In New York on Tuesday, the dollar drew buying against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors' risk appetite grew on a sharp rise in U.S. stocks, dealers said.