Tokyo stocks open higher on sharp gains in Wall Street

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors took heart from steep gains overnight in New York shares on upbeat earnings reports as well as robust technology shares.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 278.34 points, or 1.23 percent, from Tuesday to 22,827.58. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.09 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,707.00.

Gainers were led by information and communication, securities, and precision instrument issues.