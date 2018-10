Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

-- Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya to make three-day visit to Singapore to attend security talks involving ASEAN and regional partners.

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade data for September at 8:50 a.m.

