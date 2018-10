Tokyo stocks climbed Wednesday morning, tracking steep gains logged overnight on Wall Street amid upbeat earning reports of U.S. firms.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 358.49 points, or 1.59 percent, from Tuesday to 22,907.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.88 points, or 1.53 percent, at 1,713.79.

Gainers were led by machinery, securities, and real estate issues.