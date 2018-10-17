Dollar edges up in lower 112 yen on higher U.S. stocks

The U.S. dollar rose slightly in the lower 112 yen range Wednesday morning in Tokyo following a sharp overnight gain in U.S. stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.38-39 yen compared with 112.21-31 yen in New York and 112.09-11 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1561-1562 and 129.92-93 yen against $1.1569-1579 and 129.92-130.02 yen in New York and $1.1593-1595 and 129.95-99 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Investors sought the dollar against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as a lift in U.S. shares on Tuesday increased their risk appetite, dealers said.

"The U.S. currency continued to draw buying amid a lack of other fresh trading incentives," said a foreign exchange broker.