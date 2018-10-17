1 hurt as train impacts leaning utility pole in central Japan

Train hits leaning utility pole in central Japan

A train on Wednesday hit a utility pole that was leaning over tracks in Japan's central Shizuoka Prefecture, injuring at least one woman.

The train was running on the Oigawa railway line in the city of Shimada at around 6:45 a.m. when it hit the pole. Of the 37 staff and passengers on the train, only a 71-year-old woman suffered a small cut caused by glass from a broken window.

The accident occurred near the exit of a tunnel that is surrounded by overgrown trees, around 450 meters away from Ieyama Station.

A tree near the track had fallen on overhead wiring, dragging the pole down, according to local police and the Oigawa Railway Co.

The train's leading car smashed into the pole, breaking the driver's window and a window on the right of the carriage. The pole broke upon impact and the train quickly slowed and stopped, said the police and the train operator.

The conductor hit the brakes when he noticed the pole but it was too late, they said, adding that passengers were led out of the train by staff 20 minutes after the impact, and walked to Ieyama Station.