知ってる？『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』キャストの実年齢！

大ヒット犯罪捜査ドラマ『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』キャストの実年齢をご存じ？気になるあの人の実年齢は！？

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Scott Bakula on day 2 of Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2017 held at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

スコット・バクラ 64歳

生年月日：1954年10月9日

出身地：アメリカ・ミズーリ州

身長：183ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』ドウェイン・‘‘キング’’・プライド役

NEW ORLEANS - APRIL 10: 'Checkmate, Part I' --- Pride assembles an off-the-books team with hacker Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), retired Green Beret Sydney Halliday (Riann Steele) journalist Oliver Crane (Mark Gessner) and attorney Elliott Newman (John Cothran, Jr.), to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment for abuse of power. Also, Pride and the team uncover a sinister plot during the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration, on back-to-back episodes of the fourth season finale of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, May 15 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lucas Black as Special Agent Christopher LaSalle (Photo by Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images)

ルーカス・ブラック 35歳

生年月日：1982年11月29日

出身地：アメリカ・アラバマ州

身長：178ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』クリストファー・ラサール役

NEW ORLEANS - AUGUST 23: 'Legacy' -- After a petty officer is found murdered under a shrimping boat, the NCIS investigation uncovers a conspiracy in the tight-knit local fishing community. Also, Lasalle awaits the final results of the tax fraud investigation into his familyÃÂs company, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, Oct. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Rob Kerkovich as Forensic Scientist Sebastian Lund (Photo by Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images)

ロブ・カークオービック 39歳

生年月日：1979年8月11日

出身地：アメリカ・マサチューセッツ州

身長：188ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』セバスチャン・ランド役

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: C. C. H. Pounder attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

CCH・パウンダー 65歳

生年月日：1952年12月25日

出身地：ガイアナ

身長：169ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』ロレッタ・ウェイド役

ダリル・ミッチェル 53歳

生年月日：1965年7月16日

出身地：アメリカ・ニューヨーク州

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』パットン・プレイム役

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: Actress Shalita Grant attends the Champions of Pride hosted by Beverly Center and The Advocate at Farmhouse on June 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

シャリータ・グラント 30歳

生年月日：1988年8月28日

出身地：アメリカ・メリーランド州

身長：150ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』ソーニャ・パーシー役

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR - 'Equilibrium' - Tensions rise between America and Mexico when a Mexican citizen is shot during a border dispute regarding Mexican trade imports; and Kirkman and his staff must work quickly to resolve the situation and create a new trade deal, on 'Designated Survivor,' airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC via Getty Images)ZOE MCLELLAN

ゾーイ・マクラレン 43歳

生年月日：1974年11月6日

出身地：アメリカ・カリフォルニア州

身長：170ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』メレディス・ブロディ役

NEW ORLEANS - APRIL 12: 'Checkmate, Part I' -Pride assembles an off-the-books team with hacker Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), retired Green Beret Sydney Halliday (Riann Steele) journalist Oliver Crane (Mark Gessner) and attorney Elliott Newman (John Cothran, Jr.), to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment for abuse of power. Also, Pride and the team uncover a sinister plot during the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration, on back-to-back episodes of the fourth season finale of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, May 15 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Vanessa Ferlito as FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Photo by Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images)

ヴァネッサ・フェルリト 37歳

生年月日：1980年12月28日

出身地：アメリカ・ニューヨーク州

身長：168ｃｍ

主な出演作：『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』タミー・グレゴリオ役