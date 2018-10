Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday as investor sentiment improved following sharp overnight gains on Wall Street amid major U.S. firms' upbeat earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 291.88 points, or 1.29 percent, from Tuesday at 22,841.12. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 25.96 points, or 1.54 percent, higher at 1,713.87.

Gainers were led by securities, precision instrument, and consumer credit issues.