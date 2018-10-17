Baseball: Maeda dodges bullet as Dodgers even NLCS against Brewers

MLB

Japan's Kenta Maeda survived a scare Tuesday after giving up a late double in a tie game, as the Los Angeles Angels outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in 13 innings to even the National League Championship Series.

Maeda yielded a seventh-inning leadoff double to Manny Pina, who bounced an 0-1 fastball to the right field wall at Dodger Stadium.

Maeda's second and final batter, Orlando Arcia, lofted a first-pitch slider, but left fielder Chris Taylor made a sliding catch to hold Pina at second.

When left-handed-hitting Curtis Granderson was announced as a pinch-hitter, Maeda was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. Pina advanced to third on Curtis Granderson's fly out, but Ryan Madson, the Dodgers' third reliever of the inning, coaxed a crucial groundout from Lorenzo Cain to end the threat.

Maeda also lucked out on Saturday, when he got Granderson to fly out on a ball that nearly left the park and came close to forfeiting the Dodgers' 4-3 lead in Game 2.

Brian Dozier's RBI single in the first gave the Dodgers an early lead, but Los Angeles starter Rich Hill allowed a tying pinch-hit RBI double to Domingo Santana in the fifth.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the 13th, when Manny Machado singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and wheeled home on Cody Bellinger's walk-off RBI single.

The teams are now even at two games apiece in the best-of-seven series to determine which team will face the American League champion in the World Series beginning Oct. 23.