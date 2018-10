The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond ended flat Wednesday as selling on robust U.S. and Japanese stocks was offset by buying on expectations for the Bank of Japan's bond purchases in market operations.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main yardstick of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.145 percent.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds gained 0.03 point to 150.19 on the Osaka Exchange.