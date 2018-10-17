どうやって妊娠を隠した？メーガン妃のファッション上級テクニックをチェック

先日ご懐妊を発表したメーガン妃。王室関係者の話によると、現在妊娠12週を過ぎた頃で、出産は来年の春頃だとか。これまで公務やユージェニー王女の結婚式に出席してきたメーガン妃だけれど、お腹をどのように隠してきたの？ 隠し通した方法を紐解いていきます。

メーガン妃が妊娠を発表したのは妊娠12週を過ぎてから。一般的にはちょうどお腹が目立ってくる頃だと言われている時期だけれど、発表されるまで彼女の妊娠に全く気付かなかった人も多いはず！ それはきっとメーガン妃がとても上手に衣装選びをしていたから。先月からのファッションを振り返り、隠し通した方法をチェック！

コートが重要

コートを着ていてもおかしくない肌寒い時期だからできること。だけど、ただコートを羽織るのではなく、メーガン妃は上2つだけボタンを留め、Aライン風にアレンジ。お腹周りに余裕をもたせながらも、すっきりと見せた。

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

グリーン系でまとめた洋服の上に羽織ったのアイボリーのコートで縦ラインを作り、スマートな印象に。 すっきりとした上下にコートをレイヤーすることでお腹周りが目立たなくなる上、唯一露出している脚に視線を集めることができるみたい。

CHICHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 03: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Chichester, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

お腹周りにデザイン性を

先月着ていたのが、ペプラムのトップス。これならお腹が膨らんでいたとしても、全く気付かれないデザイン。

LOUGHBOROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Coach Core Awards held at Loughborough University on September 24, 2018 in Loughborough, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

LOUGHBOROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Coach Core Awards held at Loughborough University on September 24, 2018 in Loughborough, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

バスケ試合に参加し、とてもアクティブなメーガン妃。

こちらはベルベット素材で三角のようなデザインが施されているタイトドレス。珍しいデザインは目を引く上、お腹あたりの切り替えの効果でウエストがくびれて見える仕組みになっている。それだけでなく、クラッチバッグをお腹の前で持つことにより、バッグに視線が行くように。

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opens 'Oceania' at Royal Academy of Arts on September 25, 2018 in London, England. 'Oceania' is the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

プリーツで錯覚を起こす

プリーツはうまく使えば、スタイルアップが叶うもの。このブルーのドレスはウエストに切り替えがあるため、スリムに見える。また、お腹が出ているように見えても、デザインが原因だと思わせる素材でもある。

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the '100 Days To Peace' concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster on September 6, 2018 in London, England. The evening will benefit three mental health charities 'Help for Heroes', 'Combat Stress' and 'Heads Together'. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

サイズが合っていない場合は太って見えることが多いプリーツだけれど、ジャストサイズを選べば体型隠しが叶う素材。メーガン妃は、上下をプリーツの同系色でまとめたことで、さらにすっきりと見せることに成功。

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests during an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace on September 20, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Doria Ragland attend an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace on September 20, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

トップスをスカートやパンツにイン

シャツをインすればほっそり見えると知っている人は多いはず。さらに、インした部分が少し出ているように見えたとしても、それはトップスの生地が原因だと思わせることもできる。

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4, 2018 in London, England. The Duke of Susssex has been patron of WellChild since 2007. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

グリーン系の同系色でまとめた上、タイトスカートを選ぶことで縦ラインを強調。

SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 03: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park during an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Bognor Regis, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

ポイントは同系色でまとめて縦ラインを意識、そしてお腹以外のパーツに視線を集める洋服を着るということのようです。まだ妊娠を知られたくないという女性は、メーガン妃を真似てみてはいかがでしょうか？