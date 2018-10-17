Dollar stays firm in lower 112 yen on higher Tokyo stocks

The U.S. dollar stayed firm in the lower 112 yen range Wednesday in Tokyo with market sentiment buoyed by robust Tokyo stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.23-24 yen compared with 112.21-31 yen in New York and 112.09-11 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It moved between 112.16 yen and 112.43 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.39 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1563-1565 and 129.77-81 yen against $1.1569-1579 and 129.92-130.02 yen in New York and $1.1593-1595 and 129.95-99 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Inheriting its firm tone from New York overnight, the dollar gained ground against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors' risk appetite grew on higher Tokyo shares, with the Nikkei index temporarily climbing over 400 points.

But the U.S. currency lost steam in the afternoon as traders refrained from making bold moves ahead of an EU summit later in the day where European leaders will discuss whether Britain could seal a deal to leave the bloc, dealers said.

"Market participants were unwilling to actively buy the dollar despite rises in U.S. and Japanese stocks," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., citing "some political issues" including the Brexit deal and uncertainty over the upcoming Japan-U.S. trade talks.

Traders also awaited the release of a semiannual report on foreign exchange by the U.S. Treasury Department, focusing on whether it would name countries such as Japan and China as currency manipulators, dealers said.

"I think it is time for the dollar to take a breather after it continued to rise from the 109 yen range to the current level in two months," Ueno added.