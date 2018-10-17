Australian Parliament approves Pacific free trade deal

(Getty) Australian flag

Australia's Parliament on Wednesday passed legislation to ratify a $10 trillion Pacific-wide free trade agreement between Japan, Australia and nine other countries.

Formally called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the TPP-11 was approved by the upper house of Parliament 33 votes to 15, despite concerns from the opposition that the agreement needed stronger labor market testing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the landmark agreement in a statement as "one of the most comprehensive trade deals ever concluded," noting the country is expected to see a A$15.6 billion ($11.2 billion) net annual benefit to national income by 2030.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told reporters in Canberra that the deal would be especially beneficial for the nation's farmers.

"(The TPP-11) is about helping our small and medium sized businesses to be able to get the best possible access to new export markets so our farmers and businesses can create more income and more jobs for more Australians," he said.

Formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the TPP-11 was signed in March after the United States withdrew from the original agreement early last year.

Australia is the fourth country to ratify it after Japan, Mexico and Singapore.

The TPP-11 will enter into force 60 days after any six signatory countries have ratified the agreement.