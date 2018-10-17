New details on Lego Movie World attractions opening 2019

Legoland Florida Resort has revealed more details on its Lego Movie World, which will feature attractions from their blockbuster Lego Movies.

Scheduled to open next spring, The Lego Movie World will feature three marquee attractions inspired by "The Lego Movie" and "The Lego Movie 2."

Here's a peek:

The Lego Movie Masters of Flight: Billed as the first attraction at a major US theme park to embed 180-degree turns in the ride experience, Masters of Flight is a flying theater attraction with a full-dome virtual screen.

Unikitty Disco Drop: This ride whisks guests to the top of Cloud Cuckoo, then drops, spins and bounces back to earth.

Battle of Bricksburg: In this attraction, riders are tasked with stopping the Duplo aliens from invading and stealing Lego bricks by spraying water at their targets.