Ohio State DE Nick Bosa Leaving School To Focus On Rehab For Injury

Ohio State TE Nick Bosa taking break from team to nurse injury

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa withdrew from school to focus on the rehab of an injured core muscle, according to a Buckeyes announcement on Tuesday. The All-American presumably made the move to use his time and prep for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”

Meyer also described meeting with the Bosa family. “It was very emotional,” he said. “We love Nick. The Bosa family has been awesome for Ohio State and the program. Nick is a first-class guy.”

Bosa, a junior, injured a core muscle during a 40-28 win over TCU on September 15. He’s been out recovering since after undergoing surgery to repair the muscle on September 20th. Bosa, the 2017 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, wasn’t cleared for team activities and was ruled out for the team’s game against Purdue this week.

Through three games, Bosa put up an incredible four sacks and six tackles for loss. He was also leading the team in tackles when he was injured.

Nick is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who also was a star at Ohio State. The elder Bosa went on to be the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Nick Bosa is currently ranked as the number one prospect in the upcoming draft, according to draft experts.

The injury isn’t expected to change Bosa’s draft status, and his move to withdraw from school should only help his draft stock as it reduces the risk of aggravating the injury.

Meyer has said he has yet to address Bosa’s departure with the team.