NTT Docomo to release world's thinnest mobile phone in Nov.

World's thinnest mobile phone

Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday it will release the world's thinnest and lightest mobile phone in late November.

The new handset KY-01L, manufactured by Japan's Kyocera Corp., is about 5.3 millimeters thick and weighs 47 grams, according to NTT Docomo.

The device measuring 9.1 centimeters by 5.5 cm with a touchscreen has only basic functions such as text messaging and web browsing, but it is small enough to fit in a business card case, the company said.

The new handset will mainly be targeted at people who want to have two mobile phones, for such purposes as separating work and personal phones, it said.