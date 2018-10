Viewers that watched Tuesday’s premiere of The Conners finally found out what happened to Roseanne Barr‘s character, Roseanne Conner. At the top of the spinoff sitcom that replaced Roseanne, viewers learned that the TV matriarch died. This came after Barr’s racist tweet in May that led to her firing and the top-rated sitcom’s cancellation. Her character’s cause of death […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.