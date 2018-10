Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, welcomed their first child together The 35-year-old gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. “James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1:58 p.m., weighing 8 lbs and 9 oz,” Middleton’s rep told Us Weekly. “Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing […]

Pippa Middleton Gives Birth To First Child With Husband James Matthews

