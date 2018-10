The director of Air Strike, featuring Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, says the film has been canceled after her disappearance and conviction on tax evasion charges. The World War II thriller, also starring Bruce Willis and Adrien Brody, was to be released October 26. According to a post on director Xiao Feng‘s Weibo miniblog Wednesday, the film has been canceled after […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.