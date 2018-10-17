Baseball: Hawks square PL final stage with blowout win in opener

Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi's career struggles against the Softbank Hawks continued as he surrendered six runs in five innings as the Seibu Lions suffered a 10-4 loss at home in Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series' final stage on Wednesday.

The win evened the six-game series that the Lions begin with a one-win advantage by virtue of having won the league championship. The winner will advance to the Japan Series against the winner of the Central League's final stage.

Kikuchi, who entered the game 1-13 with a 5.16 ERA in his career against SoftBank, repeatedly failed to put Hawks hitters away with two strikes and two outs and paid the price. He allowed nine hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

He gave up a run in the first when he was one strike away from a 1-2-3 inning. With two outs and none on, Kikuchi missed with an 0-2 fastball and Yursibel Gracial drilled it for a double. A wild pitch and a Yuki Yanagita single made it 1-0.

The Lions grabbed the lead in the third against Hawks right-hander Rick van den Hurk, when Sosuke Genda tripled in a run and scored on a Hideto Asamura single.

The game got away in the top of the fourth. After giving up a leadoff single, Kikuchi surrendered a two-out single and got ahead of the No. 9 hitter 0-2 before walking him to load the bases.

Keizo Kawashima came up next and didn't see a strike until Kikuchi missed 0-2 with a hanging slider in the zone. The diminutive 35-year-old utility man hammered it into left to put SoftBank up for good.

"Going against their ace Yusei Kikuchi in Game 1, as a team we envisioned taking him on, beating him and getting us off to a good start," said Kawashima, who had three hits, two runs and three RBIs. "I don't get three hits like this during the season, so it's kind of a fluke."

Seiji Uebayashi followed with a liner to the gap in left that center fielder Shogo Akiyama misread and let get past him for a two-run triple. A Gracial single made it 6-2.

Kawashima doubled in the sixth off Ken Togame and scored on a Gracial infield single.

Although the Lions got solo home runs from Takumi Kuriyama in the fourth and Hotaka Yamakawa in the sixth, Kawashima singled in his third run of the game in SoftBank's three-run seventh.

Van den Hurk (1-0) allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks to earn the win, while striking out eight.

Central League

Carp 6, Giants 1

At Mazda Stadium, Daichi Osera (1-0) allowed a run over six innings and cleanup hitter Seiya Suzuki belted a two-run home run.

"My first thought tonight was not to let them score first," said Osera, who allowed five hits and walked three but pitched out of a two-out jam in the sixth, when he allowed his only run.

Suzuki's home run made it 3-1 in the fourth against Christopher Mercedes (0-1), who gave up another run in the inning on a Tsubasa Aizawa RBI single. A year ago, the Carp won the league but were knocked out of the Climax Series final stage with Suzuki out of action due to an injury.

"I had a lot of frustration from not being able to play last year, so I really wanted to play well this kind of big game this year," he said.

Yoshihiro Maru, a candidate to repeat as CL MVP next month, homered in the seventh, while Tomohiro Abe singled in a run in the eighth. The trio of former Giant Ryuji Ichioka, Geronimo Franzua and closer Shota Nakazaki retired the last nine Giants. Because of Hiroshima's one-win advantage, the Carp now lead 2-0 and are just two wins away from reaching the Japan Series.